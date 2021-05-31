Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry in ‘increasingly dicey grounds’ with the royal family

Prince Harry is reportedly walking on increasingly ‘dicey grounds’ with the royal family.

This claim was made by royal expert Daniela Elser and in her piece for news.com.au she claimed, “The presiding sentiment can be simply put down to this: Yawn.”

“Ever since Harry and wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, opened up to Oprah in March, their denunciations of the Royal Family have started cropping up with a certain predictability that is now verging on the monotonous.”

“Public sympathy, Harry may well find, is a finite resource, a fact made even more acute by the events of the past 15-month.”

“No matter what he has gone through, public willingness to watch him excoriate his own family in a public forum seems to be dwindling, at least in some quarters. All of which leaves him on increasingly dicey ground.”

Ms. Elser also weighed in on Prince Harry’s Netflix and Spotify deals and admitted, “If this fatigue of sorts, this declining interest to breathlessly tune in to what Harry has to say continues it could present a serious issue for the Sussexes’ future commercial endeavours.”

“Netflix and Spotify are not just ponying up vast sums of cash for the couple’s compassionate storytelling nous but for the fact that they will, supposedly, generate huge amounts of publicity and potentially subscribers.”

