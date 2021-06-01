Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift beats Jack White to set new record with vinyl album sales

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 01, 2021

Taylor Swift has achieved another milestone as she set a new record, scoring the biggest one-week vinyl album sales in the US with ‘Evermore’.

Swift - in the three days following the record being made available - racked up over 40,000 copies sold in the US, according to Billboard. 

It means the singer has already beaten the record previously held by Jack White’s ‘Lazaretto’, which sold 40,000 copies in the US in its first week of release in June 2014.

Taylor Swift' album ‘Evermore' was originally released in December 2020, but only arrived on vinyl last Friday (May 28).

As the tracking week is not over until Thursday (June 3), Swift is expected to increase her sales – and record – even further in the coming days.

'Evermore’ album was Taylor Swift’s second surprise release of 2020 following ‘Folklore’. In 2021, she has not been quieter so far. In April, she released the first of her re-recorded albums, sharing ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’.

More From Entertainment:

Game of Thrones' Ned Stark reveals he did not watch final season

Game of Thrones' Ned Stark reveals he did not watch final season

Prince Harry faces mounting pressure to give up royal titles

Prince Harry faces mounting pressure to give up royal titles
Jennifer Aniston on returning to Friends set: 'It was sucker punch in the heart'

Jennifer Aniston on returning to Friends set: 'It was sucker punch in the heart'
Kylie Jenner returns to life with beau Travis Scott, enjoys fun-filled moments with him

Kylie Jenner returns to life with beau Travis Scott, enjoys fun-filled moments with him
Netflix hails huge success of Bautista-starrer Army of the Dead

Netflix hails huge success of Bautista-starrer Army of the Dead
Cannes 'can't wait' for film fest after 'horrible' year

Cannes 'can't wait' for film fest after 'horrible' year
Tarzan actor Joe Lara, wife killed in plane crash

Tarzan actor Joe Lara, wife killed in plane crash
BTS unveil ‘Map of The Soul ON:E Concept Photo Book’

BTS unveil ‘Map of The Soul ON:E Concept Photo Book’
Megan Fox joined beau MGK on stage during Indy 500 performance

Megan Fox joined beau MGK on stage during Indy 500 performance
Prince Harry in ‘increasingly dicey grounds’ with the royal family

Prince Harry in ‘increasingly dicey grounds’ with the royal family
Experts urge public to ‘ignore’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Experts urge public to ‘ignore’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton dubbed Queen’s ‘crown jewel’: report

Kate Middleton dubbed Queen’s ‘crown jewel’: report

Latest

view all