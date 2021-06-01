Taylor Swift beats Jack White to set new record with vinyl album sales

Taylor Swift has achieved another milestone as she set a new record, scoring the biggest one-week vinyl album sales in the US with ‘Evermore’.



Swift - in the three days following the record being made available - racked up over 40,000 copies sold in the US, according to Billboard.

It means the singer has already beaten the record previously held by Jack White’s ‘Lazaretto’, which sold 40,000 copies in the US in its first week of release in June 2014.



Taylor Swift' album ‘Evermore' was originally released in December 2020, but only arrived on vinyl last Friday (May 28).

As the tracking week is not over until Thursday (June 3), Swift is expected to increase her sales – and record – even further in the coming days.



'Evermore’ album was Taylor Swift’s second surprise release of 2020 following ‘Folklore’. In 2021, she has not been quieter so far. In April, she released the first of her re-recorded albums, sharing ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’.

