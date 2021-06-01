Can't connect right now! retry
Emma Stone sees darker storyline in Cruella for a reason

Tuesday Jun 01, 2021

American actress Emma Stone is quite excited as her recently launched movie Cruella is attracting a lot of good reviews from movie fans and critics. 

Some fans see the storyline a bit grimmer than what they expect a Disney movie to be like. However, the 32-year-old actress believes that there is probably a good reason for a darker theme. 

“Surprise is hard when you’ve been attached to the movie for four years and you’ve seen many different incarnations of the script,” Emma Stone told Variety

“I wasn’t surprised because I had seen all the permutations it was going through.”

“I thought that this was a really exciting and interesting reimagining of a character that we feel like we know on a surface level,” argued Emma Stone. “It was fun to go deeper into what makes her tick and what makes her so evil.”

Since the movie's first trailer dropped, the fans started drawing parallels between Cruella and the 2019 film Joker.  But, Emma Stone does not agree. "[Cruella is] very different from Joker in many ways," she had said earlier this year. 

"I would never even remotely compare myself to Joaquin Phoenix. I wish I was more like him."

The Disney movie Cruella is being screened in theatres and is available through Disney+ Premier Access. 

