Romy Walthall passes away at age of 57

Tuesday Jun 01 2021
Hollywood actress Romy Walthall has tragically passed away at the age of 57, her son Morgan Krantz confirmed to US media on Tuesday.

Morgan Krantz, who is also an actor and filmmaker, confirmed that Romy Walthall died after a sudden heart attack on May 19.

Romy was best known for her roles in Face/Off and The House of Usher.

Krantz, 34 has also paid rich tribute to his mother on Instagram saying ‘Rip Mom. I love you’

Romy Walthall’s daughter Isabella also shared a heartfelt note for her mom.

She wrote, “I’ve resigned myself to the fact that there will never be any appropriate combination of earthly words to accurately describe my mother. You just had to be there to get it. She was everything at once. She was my first love. My best friend at times and my sworn adversary at others.”

