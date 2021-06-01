Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Dua Lipa fears alien invasion after seeing Elon Musk's satellites

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 01, 2021

Dua Lipa thought the Earth was about to experience an alien attack after spotting a train of bright lights in the sky on Sunday.

The British singer posted a picture of the sky which showed bright lights moving from one side to the other.

But it was clear from her caption that she knew what exactly it was.

"Last night we thought we are about to experience an alien invasion but it was just the starlight satellite," Dua Lipa wrote on Instagram.

According to Forbes, these lights are satellites, launched into space by the US company SpaceX owned by Elon Musk.

The satellites are part of a project called called Starlink which aims to launch thousands of satellites into orbit, and beam the internet to Earth from space.

More From Entertainment:

Mariah Carey defends tell-all memoir after brother sues her for defamation

Mariah Carey defends tell-all memoir after brother sues her for defamation
Alec Baldwin desperately wanted to land this role on The Sopranos

Alec Baldwin desperately wanted to land this role on The Sopranos
Kevin Spacey plays detective in new film as he returns to work

Kevin Spacey plays detective in new film as he returns to work
Eminem's 'Killer Remix' crosses 3.5 million views on YouTube

Eminem's 'Killer Remix' crosses 3.5 million views on YouTube

Ed Sheeran says Harry Styles rejected the role he played in 'Yesterday'

Ed Sheeran says Harry Styles rejected the role he played in 'Yesterday'
'Mare of Eaattown': Kate Winslet reveals she stopped director from editing a scene

'Mare of Eaattown': Kate Winslet reveals she stopped director from editing a scene

Oprah Winfrey shares she is understanding source of mental health struggles

Oprah Winfrey shares she is understanding source of mental health struggles
Romy Walthall passes away at age of 57

Romy Walthall passes away at age of 57
Lily Collins ecstatic to return to movie theaters after 18 months

Lily Collins ecstatic to return to movie theaters after 18 months
Woman accusing Khloe Kardashian of DMing her proved to be false

Woman accusing Khloe Kardashian of DMing her proved to be false

Jennifer Aniston is all praises for Mariah Carey’s ‘The Rachel’ cut

Jennifer Aniston is all praises for Mariah Carey’s ‘The Rachel’ cut
CW boss opens up on his decision to repilot ‘Powerpuff Girls’ reboot

CW boss opens up on his decision to repilot ‘Powerpuff Girls’ reboot

Latest

view all