Dua Lipa fears alien invasion after seeing Elon Musk's satellites

Dua Lipa thought the Earth was about to experience an alien attack after spotting a train of bright lights in the sky on Sunday.

The British singer posted a picture of the sky which showed bright lights moving from one side to the other.

But it was clear from her caption that she knew what exactly it was.

"Last night we thought we are about to experience an alien invasion but it was just the starlight satellite," Dua Lipa wrote on Instagram.

According to Forbes, these lights are satellites, launched into space by the US company SpaceX owned by Elon Musk.

The satellites are part of a project called called Starlink which aims to launch thousands of satellites into orbit, and beam the internet to Earth from space.