Catherine Zeta-Jones finds some good about corona pandemic

Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones sees silver lining in the grim days of the pandemic as the 51-year-old actress has got an adorable puppy who she named Taylor.



Just months before the coronavirus pandemic started raging, the actress was spending lonely days at home in January 2020 as her now-20-year-old son Dylan was studying at Brown University and now-18-year-old daughter Carys was away at boarding school in Switzerland. So, the actress took home Taylor to be a friend in her loneliness.

The adorable pooch is now "very clingy" and not "socially integrated," Catherine Zeta-Jones told the Emmy magazine that is coming to newsstands on June 4. Her husband, Michael Douglas, jokingly called Taylor as very much "Catherine's dog," according to Emmy.



Catherine Zeta-Jones seems to be proud of her pooch as she continued to talk about it. She said, "He's like, 'OK, I'm outta here! Good luck everybody!'"



Another good thing that happened to Catherine Zeta-Jones during the pandemic is that she is again with her children at their home in Irvington, New York.

"It's nice to be out of the city. I mean, I love the city. But I don't have the urge to go shopping," Catherine Zeta-Jones told Emmy. "And there's more space for all of us here. It's easier with my dog to go for a walk here. It's nice. It's a crazy time."



Catherine Zeta-Jones also talked about her family's large compound in Bermuda, which "has zero paparazzi." "People there still think that Michael is Kirk Douglas. It will be like, hey, watched you in 'Spartacus,'" she said in a funny tone.

The actress also shed light on the rough patch with the paparazzi in 2011. "You don't get blasé about it, but you do get used to that," she tells Emmy of the paparazzi attention. "I was on Broadway, and Michael was shooting the second 'Wall Street,' and then he found out he was sick. We were living in the apartment in New York, and my kids were going to school and I was on Broadway. It was really hard to get them to go outside. … They remember that scary time when it was like click-click, [camera] flashes on the sidewalk when they went out in the morning. We were going through a family trauma. It was a chunk of time that was very difficult, not just because of our profession, but because of what life threw at us," she said.