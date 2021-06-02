Can't connect right now! retry
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are in ‘no rush’ to start a family: source

American singer Ariana Grande recently shocked fans by tying the knot to Dalton Gomez in a secret ceremony.

Now, sources have spilled the beans about the Thank U, Next crooner’s plans to start a family with her real estate agent husband, 25.

An insider close to the singer told HollywoodLife: “Ariana is not in any rush to get pregnant and have kids with Dalton for at least a few years. She is very eager to do more music, act a little more and she is also gearing up for her stint with The Voice.”

“Dreams of being a mother are something special that she would love to pursue a few years down the line but she has a lot of work to still do professionally, and she is a workaholic,” the source went on to say.

“She is looking to celebrate married life with Dalton as she is extremely happy. But the rush into the other things like children that often happen when people get married can and will wait if it is up to Ariana,” the insider shared.

The couple got hitched at her Montecito home on May 15 in the presence of their 20 family members. 

