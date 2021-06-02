‘Friends’ reunion: Here’s how much the stars earned for the HBO Max special

The world was buzzing with only one thing last week: the much-anticipated Friends reunion.



After the six actors from the classic nineties sitcom got together for the first time in 17 years since the end of the show, their reunion was all anyone could talk about worldwide.

According to a report by Wall Street Journal, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc were offered a whopping $1million for the HBO Max special but they all turned it down.

They later reached an agreement that each of them would at least be paid $2.5million after which they were ready to sit down and reminisce the ten years they spent together on the set of the show.

The special episode was shot on the show’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot and was more successful than anyone had anticipated.