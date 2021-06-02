Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriends knew they didn’t want to marry into the royal family

Life within the British royal family is no piece of cake, and that is something Prince Harry’s former partners were very well aware of.



Royal commentator Julie Montagu spoke during Channel 5 documentary Harry and Meghan: Three Troubled Years, about how the exes of the prince knew why they didn’t want to marry into his family.

"If you look back at Harry's prior relationships, neither of those girls wanted to commit and now you're wondering: Is that the exact same reason that Harry and Meghan have now left? Because of these exact reasons these two prior girlfriends did not want to marry into the Royal Family,” she said about Harry’s ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas.

While Davy and Bonas weren’t victims of racism like Meghan Markle, they did understand the pressure of being under the public eye after joining the royal family.

Davy had previously spoken about the scrutiny she faced during her relationship with Harry, while chatting with Times of London: "Yes, it was tough. It was so full-on: crazy scary and uncomfortable. I found it very difficult when it was bad. I couldn’t cope. I was young, I was trying to be a normal kid and it was horrible."