Mike Tyson touches on life advice to his 20-year-old self

Former American boxer Mike Tyson recently sat down for a chat and shed light on the advice he wished to gave his 20-year-old self years prior.

The star even highlighted all the abuse he endured to achieve his success during an interview with Dateline’s Byron Pitts and was quoted saying, “[I’d tell myself] It's gonna hurt.”

“Life is gonna hurt him really bad. I lived in fear. I am from Brownsville, Brooklyn. I'm what fear looks like. Look at me. If you think anybody's afraid of me, I'm probably a thousand times more afraid of them than they are of me. That's why I'm more aggressive than they are.”

He concluded by saying, “You know, life was tougher than me, so I'm trying to go the other way now,” Tyson admitted. “I learned gratitude. This is what I learned from life kicking my ass. I learned gratitude.”