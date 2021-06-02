Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Emma Stone shoots down claims that she broke shoulder in Spice Girls concert

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 02, 2021

Emma Stone laid bare the truth about her supposedly breaking her shoulder during a Spice Girls concert in 2019.

In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actress shared how she in fact did break her shoulder but before she went to the concert.

"I broke my shoulder in June of 2019, and we were supposed to start filming Cruella like August, or maybe even July, of 2019," Emma recalled.

"And I broke my shoulder in two places. But for some reason, the story became that I broke my shoulder at the Spice Girls concert—that I was on somebody's shoulders and fell and broke my own shoulder. And it's not true!"

"I wasn't on anybody's shoulders! I'd already broken my shoulder," the La La Land star continued. 

"I couldn't get on anyone else's."

She explained that she was unaware about the extent of her shoulder injury despite going to the hospital before the concert and ended up realising after she enjoyed the concert.

"I was supposed to go to the Spice Girls concert in London, and I did go, but the night before, someone had a little house party nearby," she shared. "And this was 2019, pre-COVID, so people could all be together and mingle."

"And it was a waxed floor in this house, and I slipped, and my arm went back behind me, and I broke my shoulder. And then I went to the Spice Girls concert the next day, wore one of those little cuffs." 

More From Entertainment:

Human remains found near Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Montecito abode: report

Human remains found near Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Montecito abode: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry staring at ‘long-term damage’ after Oprah chat

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry staring at ‘long-term damage’ after Oprah chat
Jennifer Lopez's kids 'priority' amid Ben Affleck relationship speculation

Jennifer Lopez's kids 'priority' amid Ben Affleck relationship speculation
Friends star Matthew Perry breaks off engagement with Molly Hurwitz

Friends star Matthew Perry breaks off engagement with Molly Hurwitz
Kelly Osbourne weighs in on addiction struggles

Kelly Osbourne weighs in on addiction struggles
Alicia Keys unveils 20th anniversary special ‘Songs in A Minor’

Alicia Keys unveils 20th anniversary special ‘Songs in A Minor’
BTS welcomes 2021 Festa with iconic ‘Family Portraits’

BTS welcomes 2021 Festa with iconic ‘Family Portraits’
Royal family confirms plans for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

Royal family confirms plans for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee
Trevor Noah, Minka Kelly reignite romance rumours after split

Trevor Noah, Minka Kelly reignite romance rumours after split
Mike Tyson touches on life advice to his 20-year-old self

Mike Tyson touches on life advice to his 20-year-old self
BTS’s ‘Butter’ claims no.1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chat

BTS’s ‘Butter’ claims no.1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chat
Demi Lovato says their Christian upbringing influenced their gender expression

Demi Lovato says their Christian upbringing influenced their gender expression

Latest

view all