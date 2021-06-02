Malala Yousafzai makes British Vogue cover to ‘change the world’

International activist Malala Yousafzai recently graced the front page of British Vogue to help spread her message of female empowerment and grit.

The Oxford grad is set to feature in June’s issue of the magazine and during her interview with the outlet, opened up about her intentions moving forward.



According to People magazine she was quoted saying, “I care a lot about my work and I worry about how long it would take to reach the goals we have set."



"People say, 'Malala, don't worry, it's not your responsibility, leaders should worry!' But if I have the capacity to do something to keep raising awareness, then I should.”

