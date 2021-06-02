Kourtney Kardashian shares two cents on pressure to get back with Scott Disick

It is no secret that fans have been pressuring Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick to get back together but this time the Poosh founder has shared her stance on the matter.

In a sneak peek on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality TV star had a sit down with her mother Kris Jenner about whether or not she considers getting back together with him.

In the preview, the momager could be seen flipping through an old album and comes across one of the former flames posing together, which Kourtney then speaks on candidly.

"Listen, there's nothing that I would love more than to see you live your life and grow old with someone and be happy, content and peaceful," Kris begins.

"It would obviously be so fabulous if it was the dad of your children, you know?"

"Wouldn't that be a dream," she replies sarcastically about Scott.

"I think he fits well with all of us because we've all been around each other for so long," Kris adds.

"I think at this stage, from what he tells me, he would love for it to be you and him."

"He's a talker," Kourtney hits back.

In the confessional, Kourtney reveals that she is frustrated over her family obsessing over her getting back with Scott.

"My whole family, for a couple years now, love to just bring up me and Scott getting back together," she sighs.

"It's frustrating because Scott and I have had our own private talks but sometimes I just don't care to have it be such a conversation all the time, so I'll just brush it off in a nice way."

Kourtney then tells her mother that they both just "need more time" to be away from each other before fully committing to one another.