Kate Middleton knows how to ‘keep her feet on the ground’ unlike Diana: expert

Kate Middleton is praised far and wide for her graceful and charismatic personality.



Royal biographer Christopher Wilson is lavishing praises on the Duchess of Cambridge for having an element of “magic” while still being “ordinary”, more so than her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

Speaking to Telegraph’s Stella Magazine, Wilson said: “What Kate has managed to achieve – and I think in a better way than Princess Diana did – is to combine magic with retaining a sense of the ordinary.”

He went on to say that in spite of being a future queen, Kate has “kept her feet on the ground” which wasn’t the case with the Princess of Wales.

“Diana went off the scale of stardom and disappeared into the stratosphere. Kate has kept her feet on the ground, coming from this determinedly middle-class family, which has in turn helped to ground William too,” he said.