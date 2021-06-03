Can't connect right now! retry
Pictures: Pink kicks off Willow’s birthday in style

Grammy award winning singer Pink recently posted a collection of posts showing off her daughter Willow’s special day.

The power-house mom posted a series of pictures and videos of the birthday girl enjoying a day of fun and frolic with her parents.

The first post contained an iconic pose by the mother daughter duo and was captioned to read, “My dear one. Little tree. Thank you. Happy Birthday. #thisisten #adecadeoflove”

The second on the other hand, featured a video of daughter Willow surfing, biking, grilling marshmallows and sightseeing with a caption that read, “The love of my life. My #1. The person who taught me instant love.”

“The person who taught me to be a father. Happy 10th willow. You are growing up way to fast. But because you have an amazing mother and myself, I can’t wait to see the strong and independent woman you become. I love you."


