Queen Elizabeth believes Prince Harry’s actions are ‘deplorable’

The Queen’s honest thoughts regarding Prince Harry’s recent attacks have been brought to light.

The claim was brought forward by royal commentator Richard Fitzwillaims and in his interview with the Daily Star he claimed, “The Sussexes’ activities, when they’ve spoken out, have been very very damaging. There’s no doubt about it.”

He also added, “[The Queen] has realised how unhappy they were, but speaking out in the way they have is a totally different thing.” At the end of the day “The Queen will have found the way the Sussexes have handled things, I think, deplorable.”