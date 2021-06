Usher owns the BTS #ButterChallenge in fun new video

American singer and songwriter Usher recently went all out with the #ButterChallenge and ARMYs are rejoicing.

The amusing video features Usher strutting his stuff out the door to the iconic Butter lines “Smooth like butter pull you in like no other.”



For his dramatic walk-out the singer was bedazzled from head to toe in a dark brown fur coat, a solid gold necklace and even had a designer shopping bag in toe.



Check it out below: