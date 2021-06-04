Can't connect right now! retry
Emma Corrin admits it's stressful to know Harry and Meghan watch 'The Crown'

'If I start worrying about who’s seen it and what they think, it becomes stressful,' said Emma Corrin 

Emma Corrin shed light on her sentiments of knowing that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch her play Princess Diana in Netflix series The Crown. 

The actress recently revealed in an interview with The Wrap, “It’s really interesting. Personally, I try not to engage with it because I feel like it’s a slippery slope and if I start worrying about who’s seen it and what they think, it becomes stressful.”

Corrin, 25, added she can “sit comfortably” knowing creator Peter Morgan is not willing to make a documentary. “It’s its own thing,” she noted. “But in a way, I suppose it can never be completely detached from the reality that it touches and that it’s influenced by.”

Opening up about the appraisal she received for portraying Princess Diana, Corrin said, “If people really respond to something that you’ve worked really hard on, it is always the most wonderful feeling — because when I’m becoming a character, and especially with The Crown, I become so fond of the person that I brought to life, my version of her,” the Misbehavior starlet shared. “And it meant so much, all the wonderful comments that I got.”

Earlier, Prince Harry opened up about his thoughts of the Netflix original series. “They don’t pretend to be news. It’s fiction … but it’s loosely based on the truth,” the Duke of Sussex said in February. 

“It gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that. I’m way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife, or myself," Harry added.

