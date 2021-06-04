Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jun 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Yami Gautam ties the knot with director Aditya Dhar

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 04, 2021

Indian actress Yami Gautam on Friday surprised her fans by announcing that she has tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a picture from her wedding ceremony.

"With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family," she wrote.

She added, "As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes."

Her caption also included a quote by Rumi which read, "In your light, I learn to love."

