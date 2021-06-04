Kate Middleton and Prince William share new video on their YouTube channel

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Friday shared a new video on their official YouTube channel which they launched recently.

The video covers the royal couple's visit to Scotland and their activities during the tour.

"To the people, communities and organisations we visited and heard from; and those who stopped to wave and make our return to Scotland so special - thank you!," read the caption of their YouTube video.



Kate and William have more than half a million subscribers on their newly launched YouTube channel.



