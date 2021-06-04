Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jun 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton and Prince William share new video on their YouTube channel

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 04, 2021

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Friday shared a new video on their official YouTube channel which they launched recently.

The video covers the royal couple's visit to Scotland and their activities during the tour.

"To the people, communities and organisations we visited and heard from; and those who stopped to wave and make our return to Scotland so special - thank you!," read the caption of their YouTube video.

Kate and William have more than half a million subscribers on their newly launched YouTube channel. 


