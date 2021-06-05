Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jun 05 2021
Emilia Clarke all set to play love interest of Captain America in upcoming Marvel film

Saturday Jun 05, 2021

The Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke is transforming into a megastar after her excellent performance in the iconic role of the mother of dragons in the fantasy series. 

The 34-year-old British actress is set to take on another challenging female lead role opposite Chris Evans’ Captain America. The Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen has been roped in by the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the major role. 

Emilia Clarke will portray ‘Sharon Carter,’ - a character best known in comics for being the first love of Steve Rogers - Captain America. She is also Peggy Carter’s niece.

Confirming the big news, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said that Emilia Clarke is all set to feature in “Captain America: Civil War” alongside a big cast, including Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Anthony Mackie and Chadwick Boseman.


