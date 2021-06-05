Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jun 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Zayn Malik gets into fight with a man outside NYC bar

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 05, 2021

Zayn Malik, who recently welcomed his first child with supermodel Gigi Hadid, reportedly got into a heated confrontation with a man outside a bar in New York City.

The former One Direction star was outside the Amsterdam Billiards Club in the East Village when a group of men allegedly picked a fight with the singer, sources close to the situation tell TMZ.

As per reports, no one was hurt in the confrontation which came very close to a physical fight as one of the men reportedly shouted a homophobic slur at Zayn. The new dad also spewed some insults back. 

The singer recently voiced support for Palestinians, saying: " My heart aches for the families who have lost loved ones. We can not stand as silent witnesses to children being orphaned and murdered and not demand for the human rights of all Palestinians! This must end. Free Palestine."

According to eyewitnesses, no punches were ever thrown and police were not involved, but Zayn Malik ended up shirtless after the argument.

