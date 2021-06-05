Kurulus: Osman famed Ozge Torer aka Bala Hatun etches her name in hearts of fans

Ozge Torer - who portrayed the role of Bala Hatun in Kurulus: Osman - has become a household name in Pakistan with her stellar performance in the Turkish historical series.

The leading Turkish actress has etched her name in the minds and hearts of the audience forever with her beauty and acting skills in Kurulus: Osman - the story of the founder of the Ottoman Empire, which is currently being aired on Geo TV with Urdu dubbing.

Bala is also gaining popularity on social media as she has amassed nearly half a million Instagram followers within a very short time of her joining.

Her dazzling looks in the drama are attracting massive praise from the people. She has always been an impressive personality who fascinates with her true beauty to her admirers.

Bala Hatun often shares her pictures and videos on social media to mesmerise her fans. Ozge's fashion looks spellbind admirers with each snap from her styling sessions.