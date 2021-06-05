Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jun 05 2021
By
SHShehzad Hameed

Kurulus: Osman famed Ozge Torer aka Bala Hatun etches her name in hearts of fans

By
SHShehzad Hameed

Saturday Jun 05, 2021

Ozge Torer - who portrayed the role of Bala Hatun in Kurulus: Osman - has become a household name in Pakistan with her stellar performance in the Turkish historical series.

The leading Turkish actress has etched her name in the minds and hearts of the audience forever with her beauty and acting skills in Kurulus: Osman - the story of the founder of the Ottoman Empire, which is currently being aired on Geo TV with Urdu dubbing.

Bala is also gaining popularity on social media as she has amassed nearly half a million Instagram followers within a very short time of her joining.

Her dazzling looks in the drama are attracting massive praise from the people. She has always been an impressive personality who fascinates with her true beauty to her admirers.

Bala Hatun often shares her pictures and videos on social media to mesmerise her fans. Ozge's fashion looks spellbind admirers with each snap from her styling sessions.

More From Entertainment:

Zayn Malik gets into fight with a man outside NYC bar

Zayn Malik gets into fight with a man outside NYC bar
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's beach clip with son Archie to be recreated in new film

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's beach clip with son Archie to be recreated in new film
Kim Kardashian gives inside into her and Kanye West's troubled relationship

Kim Kardashian gives inside into her and Kanye West's troubled relationship
Royal expert thinks Meghan Markle and Harry's actions 'damaging' for Queen

Royal expert thinks Meghan Markle and Harry's actions 'damaging' for Queen
Harry Styles' stalker cleared of new charges of harassment

Harry Styles' stalker cleared of new charges of harassment
Piers Morgan says Meghan Markle told 'downright lies' in Oprah interview

Piers Morgan says Meghan Markle told 'downright lies' in Oprah interview

Emilia Clarke all set to play love interest of Captain America in upcoming Marvel film

Emilia Clarke all set to play love interest of Captain America in upcoming Marvel film
Kate Middleton and Prince William share new video on their YouTube channel

Kate Middleton and Prince William share new video on their YouTube channel

Jana Kramer reveals the ‘secret’ to getting past ‘hard days’

Jana Kramer reveals the ‘secret’ to getting past ‘hard days’
Lisa Kudrow discusses impact of 'Friends: The Reunion'

Lisa Kudrow discusses impact of 'Friends: The Reunion'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to name baby girl in ‘lovely nod’ to Queen

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to name baby girl in ‘lovely nod’ to Queen
Indian court imposes Rs 2 million fine on Juhi Chawla

Indian court imposes Rs 2 million fine on Juhi Chawla

Latest

view all