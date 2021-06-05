Can't connect right now! retry
Kim Kardashian is ‘very happy’ to have divorced Kanye West: source

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian is finally moving on after parting ways with rapper Kanye West.

A source dished the details to People magazine about the beauty mogul, months after her divorce with West.

"Kim is doing great. She was really struggling around the time she filed for divorce. She was very upset about it and really didn't want to file. She has come a long way since she filed for divorce, though. She's very happy and convinced that she made the right decision,” the insider shared.

Moreover, the grapevine spilled that West and Kardashian’s kids—daughters North, 7, Chicago, 3, sons Saint, 5 and Psalm, 2—are coping well amidst their parents’ divorce, and also get to see their dad “often.”

