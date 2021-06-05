Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jun 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to snub Queen Elizabeth's birthday this year

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 05, 2021

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry don't have a plan to travel to the UK for the Trooping of Colour

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will not be in the UK to attend Queen Elizabeth's birthday on the Trooping of Colour on Saturday, June 12.

This is because Meghan, who is heavily pregnant with her second child, is due anytime now.

A source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they don't have a plan to travel to the UK because of the latter's pregnancy.

While the exact due date is not confirmed, Meghan and Harry earlier revealed their daughter will arrive in the summer.

Meghan was not cleared to fly to England in April for Prince Philip's funeral as well.

Meanwhile, the royal family released a statement regarding the Trooping of Colour. It said, "The Queen will view a military parade in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle to mark Her Majesty’s Official Birthday, on Saturday 12th June. 

"The parade will be held by the Household Division, and The Queen’s Colour of F Company Scots Guards will be trooped. His Royal Highness The Duke of Kent, Colonel, Scots Guards, will accompany The Queen."

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian is ‘very happy’ to have divorced Kanye West: source

Kim Kardashian is ‘very happy’ to have divorced Kanye West: source
Prince Edward, Sophie take a dig at Harry, Meghan: ‘Oprah who? What interview?’

Prince Edward, Sophie take a dig at Harry, Meghan: ‘Oprah who? What interview?’
Diana’s psychic friend predicts the future of Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage

Diana’s psychic friend predicts the future of Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage
Joe Jonas says relationship with Sophie Turner is in 'new territory'

Joe Jonas says relationship with Sophie Turner is in 'new territory'
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck planning summer getaway: 'Want to 'take trip' together

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck planning summer getaway: 'Want to 'take trip' together

Meghan Markle suffers unpleasant complications during second pregnancy

Meghan Markle suffers unpleasant complications during second pregnancy

Cannes Film Festival announces selections for its 2021 competition

Cannes Film Festival announces selections for its 2021 competition
Tom Hanks urges America to revisit its dark, racist past

Tom Hanks urges America to revisit its dark, racist past

Drake Bell arrested over attempted endangerment of a child

Drake Bell arrested over attempted endangerment of a child
Gigi Hadid rocks a high-fashion look to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Gigi Hadid rocks a high-fashion look to get vaccinated against COVID-19
Blake Lively to feature in Netflix thriller written at coffee shops

Blake Lively to feature in Netflix thriller written at coffee shops
Katie Price's 'filtered photo with daughter Bunny' irks fans

Katie Price's 'filtered photo with daughter Bunny' irks fans

Latest

view all