Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to snub Queen Elizabeth's birthday this year

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry don't have a plan to travel to the UK for the Trooping of Colour

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will not be in the UK to attend Queen Elizabeth's birthday on the Trooping of Colour on Saturday, June 12.



This is because Meghan, who is heavily pregnant with her second child, is due anytime now.

A source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they don't have a plan to travel to the UK because of the latter's pregnancy.

While the exact due date is not confirmed, Meghan and Harry earlier revealed their daughter will arrive in the summer.

Meghan was not cleared to fly to England in April for Prince Philip's funeral as well.

Meanwhile, the royal family released a statement regarding the Trooping of Colour. It said, "The Queen will view a military parade in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle to mark Her Majesty’s Official Birthday, on Saturday 12th June.

"The parade will be held by the Household Division, and The Queen’s Colour of F Company Scots Guards will be trooped. His Royal Highness The Duke of Kent, Colonel, Scots Guards, will accompany The Queen."