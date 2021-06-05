 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jun 05 2021
By
Web Desk

'Sweet Tooth' season 2 new release date revealed

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 05, 2021


Fans of fantasy series "Sweet Tooth" are eagerly waiting for the release date of the show's second season.

They were left disappointed when the second season did not arrive on June 4, 2021.

Bad news for fans as the second season is not expected to premier  before mid-2022, according to Digital Spy.

 Among executive producers of the series is Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr.

The fantasy series is about a boy who's half-human and half-deer. On a perilous adventure in a post-apocalyptic world, the boy searches for a new beginning with a gruff protector. 

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian shows off support for Travis Barker’s Blink-182 hoodie

Kourtney Kardashian shows off support for Travis Barker’s Blink-182 hoodie
Prince William ‘could never cope’ with being King: report

Prince William ‘could never cope’ with being King: report
John Mayer unveils brand new MV of 'Last Train Home'

John Mayer unveils brand new MV of 'Last Train Home'
Dua Lipa's music video for 'Love Again' crosses 5.5 million views on YouTube

Dua Lipa's music video for 'Love Again' crosses 5.5 million views on YouTube
Eminem on X-Men's Hellfire Gala VIP Guest list

Eminem on X-Men's Hellfire Gala VIP Guest list
Royal fans ‘nervous’ over Prince Harry’s ‘unfair’ comments

Royal fans ‘nervous’ over Prince Harry’s ‘unfair’ comments
Prince Harry bashed for ‘selfish, immature’ beliefs on Princess Diana’s death

Prince Harry bashed for ‘selfish, immature’ beliefs on Princess Diana’s death
Emilia Clarke sheds light on her move into the Marvel Universe

Emilia Clarke sheds light on her move into the Marvel Universe
Ellen DeGeneres lining A-listers for 2022 finale

Ellen DeGeneres lining A-listers for 2022 finale
Kanye West papped in religious-themed mask

Kanye West papped in religious-themed mask
Chrissy Teigen quits Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ amid cyber bullying row

Chrissy Teigen quits Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ amid cyber bullying row
Ben Affleck's father denies knowing about son's affair with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck's father denies knowing about son's affair with Jennifer Lopez

Latest

view all