'Sweet Tooth' season 2 new release date revealed





Fans of fantasy series "Sweet Tooth" are eagerly waiting for the release date of the show's second season.

They were left disappointed when the second season did not arrive on June 4, 2021.

Bad news for fans as the second season is not expected to premier before mid-2022, according to Digital Spy.

Among executive producers of the series is Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr.

The fantasy series is about a boy who's half-human and half-deer. On a perilous adventure in a post-apocalyptic world, the boy searches for a new beginning with a gruff protector.