 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jun 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Dilip Kumar is alive says family

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 06, 2021

Reacting to rumors regarding Dilip Kumar's death, a statement issued by his family on his Twitter account asked fans of the legendary actor "Don’t believe in WhatsApp forwards".

"Saab (Dilip Kumar) is stable. "Thank you for your heart-felt duas and prayers," it said. 

According to the tweet, doctors said the actor "should be home in 2-3 days. Insh’Allah."

Earlier, a statement said, "Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe."

More From Entertainment:

Alex Rodriguez seems unfazed by Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck romance

Alex Rodriguez seems unfazed by Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck romance

Meghan and Harry's choice of name for daughter deemed 'rude' towards Queen

Meghan and Harry's choice of name for daughter deemed 'rude' towards Queen

What is Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana's citizenship?

What is Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana's citizenship?
Meghan Markle's estranged father reacts to birth of granddaughter

Meghan Markle's estranged father reacts to birth of granddaughter

Vin Diesel pays touching tribute to Paul Walker ahead of Fast & Furious 9

Vin Diesel pays touching tribute to Paul Walker ahead of Fast & Furious 9
Archie showers baby sister Lilibet Diana with 'lots of kisses'

Archie showers baby sister Lilibet Diana with 'lots of kisses'
Queen 'confused' after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle name daughter Lilibet Diana

Queen 'confused' after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle name daughter Lilibet Diana

Purple Rain, The Mod Squad star Clarence Williams III passes away

Purple Rain, The Mod Squad star Clarence Williams III passes away
Liam Payne calls off engagement with Maya Henry

Liam Payne calls off engagement with Maya Henry

BTS’s RM debuts brand new solo titled ‘Bicycle’

BTS’s RM debuts brand new solo titled ‘Bicycle’
Quentin Tarantino is mulling over the idea of quitting Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino is mulling over the idea of quitting Hollywood
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s daughter may help them heal rift with royals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s daughter may help them heal rift with royals

Latest

view all