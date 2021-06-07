 
Monday Jun 07 2021
Lilibet Diana is Queen Elizabeth’s 11th great-grandchild

Monday Jun 07, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the birth of their second child, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on Sunday (June 6), two days after she was born in Santa Barbara, California.

The whole royal family - including the Queen - is celebrating the new addition to the family.

Buckingham Palace released a statement via Instagram on Sunday, saying: “Lilibet is Her Majesty’s 11th great-grandchild.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter is eighth in line for the throne — pushing back Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie in the royal line of succession. 

Lili is named after her great-grandmother,Her Majesty, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name Diana was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales. Her name contains sweet nods to the monarch and the baby's late grandmother.

Prince Harry and Meghan's first child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on 6 May 2019. He is still seventh in line for the throne even though his parents stepped back from royal life and settled in Montecito.

