Monday Jun 07 2021
Prince Harry to lose HRH titles in Diana exhibition

Monday Jun 07, 2021

Prince Harry’s HRH [his royal highness] title were scrapped from an exhibit after his recent attacks aimed at the British royal family.

According to a report by the Guardian, a new exhibition that has put the wedding dress of the late Princess Diana on display, will not show Harry’s name with the HRH title on the placard placed next to it.

The show that opened at Kensington Palace last week, showed the card accidentally mentioning Harry’s HRH title: “Lent by HRH [his royal highness] the Duke of Cambridge and HRH the Duke of Sussex.”

The Royal Collection Trust—that organized the event—said that the incorrect labels were an “administrative error.”

“Due to an administrative error, for which the [organization] was responsible, the labels were incorrect and will be updated,” they said, per the Guardian.

In the updated placard, Prince William’s title will remain as it is, but Harry’s will be cut off.

Despite Harry still holding the HRH titles along with wife Meghan Markle, the two were barred from using it after they permanently stepped down as senior members of the British royal family.

The Princess of Wales’ wedding gown was shown for the first time publicly in 25 years, as part of the ‘Royal Style in the Making’ exhibit which will run till January 2. 

