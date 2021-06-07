 
Queen Elizabeth first to know about Meghan and Harry's daughter's arrival

Meghan and Harry telephoned Queen Elizabeth right after the birth of their daughter 

Queen Elizabeth was one of the first people to be informed of the birth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby daughter. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who named their bundle of joy after the Queen, telephoned the British monarch right after her birth. 

“The queen was one of the first people Harry and Meghan told about the birth and they’ve sent her photos,” a source revealed.

“She has put the drama from the interviews aside and is overjoyed to be a great-grandmother again," the insider added. 

Meghan and Harry named their daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor to pay tribute to the Queen, as well as her grandmother Princess Diana.

Lilibet came into the world on July 4, and her birth was announced by the Sussexes in a statement on June 6.

“She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe,” the couple said. “Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

