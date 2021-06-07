Prince Harry, Meghan’s daughter was showered with gifts from William, Kate

In spite of the feud that has been escalating over time, Prince William and Kate Middleton couldn’t be happier for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after the birth of their daughter.



While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did congratulate the couple on their official social media, sources have revealed that they also sent gifts to their new niece all the way from the UK to California, USA.

Speaking to Us Weekly, a source said that Kate and William were “informed about the birth and have sent Lilibet a gift.”

In a social media post, Kate and William extended felicitations to Harry and Meghan, writing: “We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie.”

Harry and Meghan announced on Sunday that they welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4 in Santa Barbara. The name of their newborn is a nod to Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II and his late mother Princess Diana.

