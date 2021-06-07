Archie showers baby sister Lilibet Diana with 'lots of kisses'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie Harrison is over the moon after welcoming his baby sister Lilibet Diana.

According to a source, the two-year-old has been giving her “lots of kisses” since she came home.

"They are already back home in Montecito with their baby girl,” the source told Us Weekly.

"Archie absolutely adores his little sister and gives her lots of kisses.

"He’s held her with the help of his parents."

The insider also praised the little boy saying that he is "such a kind, loving child and there aren’t any jealousy issues".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their second child on Friday.