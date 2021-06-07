 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jun 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan and Harry's choice of name for daughter deemed 'rude' towards Queen

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 07, 2021

Royal expert Angela Levin says Sussexes' choice of name for daughter 'rude' towards the Queen

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have disrespected the Queen with their decision to name their daughter Lilibet.

According to royal expert Angela Levin, the choice of name is 'rude' towards the Queen.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea – I think it’s quite rude to Her Majesty Her Queen. It was a very private nickname from her husband who hasn’t been dead for very long,” Levin revealed on Good Morning Britain.

“Prince Charles would never dream of calling his mother Lilibet," she added.

The moniker was coined by the Queen herself when she was unable to pronounce her own name during childhood.

It was then taken forth by her father, King George VI, as well as her husband, Prince Philip.

“We knew what it was but it was his name – [the Duke of Edinburgh] wanted that name for her, it was a special name, I think it’s quite demeaning, I really believe that,” Levin continued.

She said that Harry “did mention to his grandmother” that he was going to name his daughter after her – “but I bet you he didn’t say I’m going choose Lilibet.”

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton to replace Prince Harry at Diana's statue unveiling?

Kate Middleton to replace Prince Harry at Diana's statue unveiling?

Alex Rodriguez seems unfazed by Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck romance

Alex Rodriguez seems unfazed by Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck romance

What is Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana's citizenship?

What is Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana's citizenship?
John Legend shares snap of Chrissy Teigen, Luna’s dance recital

John Legend shares snap of Chrissy Teigen, Luna’s dance recital
Meghan Markle's estranged father reacts to birth of granddaughter

Meghan Markle's estranged father reacts to birth of granddaughter

BTS’s Suga touches on having to ‘relive’ traumas for music inspiration

BTS’s Suga touches on having to ‘relive’ traumas for music inspiration
Vin Diesel pays touching tribute to Paul Walker ahead of Fast & Furious 9

Vin Diesel pays touching tribute to Paul Walker ahead of Fast & Furious 9
Archie showers baby sister Lilibet Diana with 'lots of kisses'

Archie showers baby sister Lilibet Diana with 'lots of kisses'
Queen 'confused' after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle name daughter Lilibet Diana

Queen 'confused' after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle name daughter Lilibet Diana

Princess Eugenie delivers ‘sweet’ message to Harry, Meghan Markle for Lili’s birth

Princess Eugenie delivers ‘sweet’ message to Harry, Meghan Markle for Lili’s birth
Purple Rain, The Mod Squad star Clarence Williams III passes away

Purple Rain, The Mod Squad star Clarence Williams III passes away
Liam Payne calls off engagement with Maya Henry

Liam Payne calls off engagement with Maya Henry

Latest

view all