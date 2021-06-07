Meghan and Harry's choice of name for daughter deemed 'rude' towards Queen

Royal expert Angela Levin says Sussexes' choice of name for daughter 'rude' towards the Queen

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have disrespected the Queen with their decision to name their daughter Lilibet.



According to royal expert Angela Levin, the choice of name is 'rude' towards the Queen.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea – I think it’s quite rude to Her Majesty Her Queen. It was a very private nickname from her husband who hasn’t been dead for very long,” Levin revealed on Good Morning Britain.

“Prince Charles would never dream of calling his mother Lilibet," she added.

The moniker was coined by the Queen herself when she was unable to pronounce her own name during childhood.

It was then taken forth by her father, King George VI, as well as her husband, Prince Philip.

“We knew what it was but it was his name – [the Duke of Edinburgh] wanted that name for her, it was a special name, I think it’s quite demeaning, I really believe that,” Levin continued.

She said that Harry “did mention to his grandmother” that he was going to name his daughter after her – “but I bet you he didn’t say I’m going choose Lilibet.”