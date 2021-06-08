 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Scarlett Johansson receives hilarious roasting by on-screen sister Florence Pugh

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 08, 2021

Natasha Romanoff or Black Widow has become one of the most loveable characters ever created by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The lovely MCU character has become the apple of the movie lovers' eye mainly thanks to American actress Scarlett Johansson's immaculate acting capabilities. 

However, the iconic super-spy Black Widow's younger on-screen sister Yelena Belova played by English actress Florence Pugh pokes fun at her superhero landing. In the short clip debuted on late-night TV, Yelena is heard calling her elder sister 'a total poser.'

Recently, the 25-year-old actress appeared in a virtual interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live last Friday. In the sneak peek, Yelena is seen in a hilarious interaction with Natasha Romanoff. She questions Natasha's superheroic antics while engaged in a fight with the opponents. 

"Why do you always do that thing? That thing you do when you're fighting?" Yelena is heard raising a question. 

"With the arm and the hair, when you do like a fighting pose?" 

While hurling a question, Yelena is seen enacting her sister's signature pose that was given popularity by Scarlett Johansson in several superhero films by Marvel like Iron Man 2 and Avengers

"It's a fighting pose. You're a total poser."

Check out the clip below, which starts around the 7:02 mark.

The Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow will premiere in theatres and on Disney+ Premier on July 9.


More From Entertainment:

´I May Destroy You´ scores string of BAFTA wins

´I May Destroy You´ scores string of BAFTA wins
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new baby brings joy back to royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new baby brings joy back to royal family
Khloe Kardashian reacts to fans claiming her voice has changed on KUWTK

Khloe Kardashian reacts to fans claiming her voice has changed on KUWTK
BTS' Butter crosses milestone to become biggest hit in Billboard's global chart history

BTS' Butter crosses milestone to become biggest hit in Billboard's global chart history
Rap superstar Snoop Dogg takes executive role at legendary hip hop label

Rap superstar Snoop Dogg takes executive role at legendary hip hop label

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for making baby protocol blunder

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for making baby protocol blunder
Queen 'desperately unhappy' over Lilibet Diana's name

Queen 'desperately unhappy' over Lilibet Diana's name

Royal fans bash Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for ‘stealing’ Queen’s name

Royal fans bash Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for ‘stealing’ Queen’s name
Prince Harry bashed for naming infant daughter Lilibert ‘controversially’

Prince Harry bashed for naming infant daughter Lilibert ‘controversially’
BTS drop retro inspired photo collection for 2021 Festa

BTS drop retro inspired photo collection for 2021 Festa
Carrie Underwood celebrates hubby Mike Fisher's 41st birthday

Carrie Underwood celebrates hubby Mike Fisher's 41st birthday
Prince Harry dropped hints he liked the name 'Lili' two years ago

Prince Harry dropped hints he liked the name 'Lili' two years ago

Latest

view all