Scarlett Johansson receives hilarious roasting by on-screen sister Florence Pugh

Natasha Romanoff or Black Widow has become one of the most loveable characters ever created by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The lovely MCU character has become the apple of the movie lovers' eye mainly thanks to American actress Scarlett Johansson's immaculate acting capabilities.

However, the iconic super-spy Black Widow's younger on-screen sister Yelena Belova played by English actress Florence Pugh pokes fun at her superhero landing. In the short clip debuted on late-night TV, Yelena is heard calling her elder sister 'a total poser.'

Recently, the 25-year-old actress appeared in a virtual interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live last Friday. In the sneak peek, Yelena is seen in a hilarious interaction with Natasha Romanoff. She questions Natasha's superheroic antics while engaged in a fight with the opponents.

"Why do you always do that thing? That thing you do when you're fighting?" Yelena is heard raising a question.

"With the arm and the hair, when you do like a fighting pose?"

While hurling a question, Yelena is seen enacting her sister's signature pose that was given popularity by Scarlett Johansson in several superhero films by Marvel like Iron Man 2 and Avengers.

"It's a fighting pose. You're a total poser."

Check out the clip below, which starts around the 7:02 mark.



The Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow will premiere in theatres and on Disney+ Premier on July 9.





