How Princess Diana would have reacted to Harry, Meghan’s daughter’s name

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to honour Princess Diana with their daughter’s name, many couldn’t help but wonder how the late royal would’ve reacted to the tribute.



The Princess of Wales’ former voice coach Stewart Pearce revealed that she would have been thrilled about her granddaughter’s beautiful name—Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

“Diana would be thrilled at the choice of name for the little one,” said Pearce in a chat with Us Weekly.

On Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a statement, announcing the birth of their daughter, Lilibet: “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”