Tuesday Jun 08 2021
How Meghan Markle honoured mom Doria Ragland by naming baby girl 'Lili'

Tuesday Jun 08, 2021

Meghan also paid tribute to her mother, Doria Ragland with the name of her baby 'Lili'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry honoured not only Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth by naming their daughter after the two, but also paid tribute to her mother, Doria Ragland with the name of their baby.

On June 6, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they have welcomed their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Lili, which is named after the flower Lilly, is reflective of Meghan's mom Doria's childhood nickname for her i.e. "Flower." 

In a blog post on her now-defunct lifestyle site, The Tig, Meghan shared her nicknames, writing, "Meg, MM, M&M, and Flower (which my mom has called me since I was little)."

Ever since Meghan and Harry moved to California, they have gotten more chance of spending time with her mom.

"She definitely gets a lot of her strength from her mother," a friend previously told PEOPLE.

In the Apple TV+ docuseries The Me You Can't See, Harry said his mother, Princess Diana, would have been happy with the life he has created.

"Yeah, I have no doubt that my mom would be incredibly proud of me. I'm living the life that she wanted to live for herself, living the life that she wanted us to be able to live," he said. 

