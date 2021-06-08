 
Tuesday Jun 08 2021
Loki is gender-fluid, new teaser for Marvel’s Disney+ series confirms

Tuesday Jun 08, 2021

The God of Mischief, Loki’s identity has been confirmed as gender-fluid in the new teaser of the upcoming Disney+ series.

The 18-second clip confirmed the longstanding speculation about Tom Hiddleston’s Marvel character being non-binary.

The teaser’s end gives a brief look at the supervillain’s Time Variance Authority file that has his sex listed as “fluid.”

This solidified the belief that Loki was gender fluid, as was previously hinted due to his shapeshifting abilities. It was earlier also confirmed that the Asgardian’s identity was non-binary when he was referred to as a “son” and “daughter” by his father Odin in the 2014 comic book Thor & Loki: The Tenth Realm.

The MCU series is all set to premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday. 

