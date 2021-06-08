'You' season 3 released date remains unknown

The filming of the third season of popular Netflix series "You" has now wrapped up but the makers of the show remains tight lipped about its release date.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the third season for which work was suspended in January 2020, three weeks after the second season was released.

The third season will feature the continuation of Joe Goldberg's fraught relationship with Love, who is pregnant with his child in a new suburban home, but few plot details have been released.



After the shooting was wrapped up, Sera Gamble, co-creator and executive producer of the series, shared a Twitter thread.

According to American media, the show's third season is unlikely to be released this year.

The show was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.