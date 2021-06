Jennifer Aniston on Tuesday shared a picture of "Friends" cast with the director of recently released "Friends: The Reunion"

Thanking Ben Winston, she wrote "We couldn't have been in better hands. You're a creative unicorn and we love and appreciate you and your incredible team."







The actress also re-shared a picture with her co-star David Schwimmer. The couple is seen hugging each other in the photo shared on David's Instagram story.