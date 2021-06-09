 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Netflix releases teaser of Jean-Claude Van Damme-starrer The Last Mercenary

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

Belgian actor Jean-Claude Van Damme, who is best known for his martial arts action films, has been absent from the movie sets for two years. Now, he is raring to return to live-action in a comedy thriller.

Netflix has dropped the first official trailer for the 60-year-old actor's film The Last Mercenary. 

The action-thriller is Van Damme's first project with Netflix. Apart from him, the film, written and directed by David Charhon, features Alban Ivanov, Samir Decazza, Archibald Al Mahmoud, Assa Sylla, Djimo, Patrick Timsit, Éric Judor, Nassim Lyes, Miou-Miou, and Valérie Kaprisky.

In the fast-paced and humorous adventure film, Jean-Claude Van Damme, who plays Richard Brumere, is seen fighting with international terrorists and mafia hitmen while making effort to save his estranged son.

The Last Mercenary will premiere on Netflix on July 30. Check out the Netflix trailer here:



