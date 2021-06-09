Katy Perry unveils bts clips of ‘Electric’ Pokémon collaboration

 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Grammy award winning singer Katy Perry recently unveiled the official behind-the-scenes video to her Pokémon collaboration titled Electric.

The video showcased the entire production process, explained story plots and even gave insight into Perry’s entire experience.

Not only that, the video even showcased Perry’s personal views on ‘evolution’ for both Pokémon and humans.

She was quoted saying, “I think that there is an adventure in evolution and there are levels and layers in this life. I want to experience them all. it’s fun to explore all of different colors of life.”

Check it out below:


