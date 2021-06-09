Coldplay rocks new dystopian track ‘Higher Power’

Renowned rock band Coldplay recently released their brand new dystopian Higher Power music video.



The music video in question, directed by Dave Meyers, features the singer Chris Martin wondering around a dystopian planet called Kaotica, dubbed Higher Power.



Meyers even issued a statement regarding Higher Power’s inspiration and according to Rolling Stone, was quoted saying, “The video is a metaphor for how, right now, we all feel alienated, far removed from our world, almost like we’re on an alien planet.”

“And ultimately we find love in the streets and that euphoria shoots us off into the stratosphere of our own energy and higher power.”

Check it out below:



