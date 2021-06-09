 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Coldplay rocks new dystopian track ‘Higher Power’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

Coldplay rocks new dystopian track ‘Higher Power’

Renowned rock band Coldplay recently released their brand new dystopian Higher Power music video.

The music video in question, directed by Dave Meyers, features the singer Chris Martin wondering around a dystopian planet called Kaotica, dubbed Higher Power.

Meyers even issued a statement regarding Higher Power’s inspiration and according to Rolling Stone, was quoted saying, “The video is a metaphor for how, right now, we all feel alienated, far removed from our world, almost like we’re on an alien planet.”

“And ultimately we find love in the streets and that euphoria shoots us off into the stratosphere of our own energy and higher power.”

Check it out below:


More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth to mark Prince Philip's birthday on Thursday

Queen Elizabeth to mark Prince Philip's birthday on Thursday

Oxford University students vote to remove Queen's portrait for 'colonial history'

Oxford University students vote to remove Queen's portrait for 'colonial history'
Elizabeth Olsen casually shares that she married longtime love Robbie Arnett

Elizabeth Olsen casually shares that she married longtime love Robbie Arnett
Pink recalls talks with High School choir teacher Mr. Ohrt: ‘I’m overwhelmed’

Pink recalls talks with High School choir teacher Mr. Ohrt: ‘I’m overwhelmed’
Vidya Balan refuses to choose between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Vidya Balan refuses to choose between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan
Lindsey Buckingham's wife files for divorce after 21 years

Lindsey Buckingham's wife files for divorce after 21 years

British actor Ben Roberts dies

British actor Ben Roberts dies

Taylor Swift’s ‘Evermore’ vinyl sales break records

Taylor Swift’s ‘Evermore’ vinyl sales break records
Khloe Kardashian claps back at toll who called her 'alien' over plastic surgery

Khloe Kardashian claps back at toll who called her 'alien' over plastic surgery
Blake Shelton jokes about 'living off' of fiancee Gwen Stefani in LA

Blake Shelton jokes about 'living off' of fiancee Gwen Stefani in LA
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s daughter will ‘secure the Sussex brand’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s daughter will ‘secure the Sussex brand’: report
Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie Grande engaged to Hale Leon

Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie Grande engaged to Hale Leon

Latest

view all