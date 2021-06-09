 
Wednesday Jun 09 2021
Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie Grande engaged to Hale Leon

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie Grande is officially engaged to his boyfriend Hale Leon.

The Broadway star popped the question in a very elaborate virtual reality scenario.

Speaking to People, the 38-year-old shared how he staged the proposal by telling his then-boyfriend that they were meeting with friends when in reality he was going to surprise the actor.

He shared how he worked with Dreamscape, a VR adventure venue in Los Angeles, to curate a custom ending to the couple’s VR experience which ended with a "Will you marry me?" message.

"It was such a perfect, beautiful moment," he told the outlet. 

"Hale was completely surprised and we both started crying tears of joy. I have been working on proposing to him in virtual reality for over a year and it was ABSOLUTELY breathtaking for us both.

"I can't wait for everyone to see the video! Omg! We are so happy!" he adds.

