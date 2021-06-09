 
Wednesday Jun 09 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter will 'secure the Sussex brand': report

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s daughter will ‘secure the Sussex brand’: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to name their daughter after Queen Elizabeth has rubbed royal experts the wrong way and one even believes the duo made the decision in order to “secure the Sussex brand.”

The claim has been brought forward a royal commentator Angela Millard and during her appearance on The Morning Show, she told hosts Kylie Gillies and Larry Emdur, “I imagine they used the name Lilibet to secure the brand, the Sussex brand, to make that connection to the palace.”

“It's a personal name. It's a name that Philip obviously called Elizabeth. It's too close. But could you imagine if the Queen had said no, they could have gone on Oprah and [complained], 'Yeah, she wouldn't let us use that name'.”

Ms. Millard also went on to say, “When you trounce your grandmother for her poor parenting and then you go and take her name, it's not a great look.”

