entertainment
Wednesday Jun 09 2021
Experts touch on Queen Elizabeth's 'remarkable bond' with Prince Harry

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

Experts touch on Queen Elizabeth’s ‘remarkable bond’ with Prince Harry

Experts recently shed light on the “remarkable bond” Queen Elizabeth shares with Prince Harry, as well as its impact upon his upbringing.

The news was brought forward by royal author Robert Lacey in an interview with People magazine.

During its course he touched upon the and was quoted saying, “We have all focused on her coaching of William as the future King, but we are realising now the importance of the emotional bonds that she's been able to establish with Harry and their ability to talk to each other directly. That affection remains.”

Before concluding, the expert even admitted that there came a time when Queen Elizabeth even became “sort of a stepmother” to both Prince Harry and William.

