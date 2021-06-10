Netflix casts Harry Melling in Christian Bale-starrer The Pale Blue Eye

Netflix has roped in Harry Melling, best known as Dudley from the Harry Potter franchise, to play one of the more iconic writers of our time.



Harry Potter alum will portray a young Edgar Allan Poe in The Pale Blue Eye - a murder mystery project jointly produced by Netflix and Scott Cooper, according to Deadline.

The murder mystery film is a passion project of Scott Cooper who has his hands on it for over ten years but the project remained far from being accomplished.

The film also stars Christian Bale as a veteran detective. Christian Bale will be seen unscrambling mystery around a series of murders that took place in 1830 at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Christian Bale as a detective is seen partnering with a detail-oriented young cadet played by Harry Melling, who later rose to prominence as the world famous author Edgar Allan Poe.

To be directed by Scott Cooper, the film will be adapted from Louis Bayard’s novel of the same name.