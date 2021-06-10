 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Bella Hadid cuts a model figure as she steps out after facing backlash for pro-palestine post

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 10, 2021

Bella Hadid soared temperature with her stunning appearance in New York, rocking a sheer black shirt with matching slacks.

Hadid, who stayed out of the public eye after sharing a post on Israeli-Palestinian conflict last month, stepped out for a few errands in New York City on Wednesday.

The supermodel was looking gorgeous in a black outfit. She also carried a yellow-and-black checkerboard patterned purse across her shoulder.

The 24-year-old supermodel appeared to be makeup free and was certainly hydrated as she carried multiple cold beverages to her waiting car.

Bella Hadid stepped out for the first time since backlash for taking part in a pro-Palestine march as she defended the Palestinian people with a message of 'peace and love to all'.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix casts Harry Melling in Christian Bale-starrer The Pale Blue Eye

Netflix casts Harry Melling in Christian Bale-starrer The Pale Blue Eye
Kanye West 'incredibly happy' with Irina Shayk amid Kim Kardashian divorce

Kanye West 'incredibly happy' with Irina Shayk amid Kim Kardashian divorce
Nikki Reed sheds light on feud with Evan Rachel Wood

Nikki Reed sheds light on feud with Evan Rachel Wood
Armie Hammer reportedly checks himself into rehab after sexual abuse allegations

Armie Hammer reportedly checks himself into rehab after sexual abuse allegations
Lilibet may heal ‘tormented’ Prince Harry after Princess Diana’s death

Lilibet may heal ‘tormented’ Prince Harry after Princess Diana’s death
BBC report says Meghan, Harry did not ask Queen to name their daughter after monarch

BBC report says Meghan, Harry did not ask Queen to name their daughter after monarch

Kourtney Kardashian expresses love for Travis Barker with snap of his blood

Kourtney Kardashian expresses love for Travis Barker with snap of his blood
‘Coldplay’s’ Chris Martin touches on BTS collaboration plans

‘Coldplay’s’ Chris Martin touches on BTS collaboration plans
Over 12,000 people 'dislike' Kate Middleton and Prince William's video

Over 12,000 people 'dislike' Kate Middleton and Prince William's video

Queen Elizabeth to mark Prince Philip's birthday on Thursday

Queen Elizabeth to mark Prince Philip's birthday on Thursday

Oxford University students vote to remove Queen's portrait over 'colonial history'

Oxford University students vote to remove Queen's portrait over 'colonial history'
Experts touch on Queen Elizabeth’s ‘remarkable bond’ with Prince Harry

Experts touch on Queen Elizabeth’s ‘remarkable bond’ with Prince Harry

Latest

view all