Bella Hadid cuts a model figure as she steps out after facing backlash for pro-palestine post

Bella Hadid soared temperature with her stunning appearance in New York, rocking a sheer black shirt with matching slacks.

Hadid, who stayed out of the public eye after sharing a post on Israeli-Palestinian conflict last month, stepped out for a few errands in New York City on Wednesday.

The supermodel was looking gorgeous in a black outfit. She also carried a yellow-and-black checkerboard patterned purse across her shoulder.

The 24-year-old supermodel appeared to be makeup free and was certainly hydrated as she carried multiple cold beverages to her waiting car.



Bella Hadid stepped out for the first time since backlash for taking part in a pro-Palestine march as she defended the Palestinian people with a message of 'peace and love to all'.