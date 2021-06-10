 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian's sweet words for Kanye West seem to go in vain

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 10, 2021

Kanye West seemingly shunned sweet message of Kim Kardashian as the rapper reportedly took Irina Shayk on getaway to France amid divorce drama.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star recently left fans shocked as she sent sweet birthday greetings to father of her children, saying: "Happy birthday.Love you for life".

The 40-year-old's heartfelt message had set tongues wagging as fans began to speculate about their reunion, but the father-of-four seemingly started his new romantic journey with Irina Shayk as they were photographed together during a countryside vacation to France.

A media outlet, citing source, reported that the rapper and model were “incredibly happy” in each others' company.

"They looked incredibly happy and relaxed. It was just them and a few friends." an eyewitness told the outlet.

Meanwhile, a source told TMZ that they are "100 percent romantically together".

Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from her husband in February, still follows the rapper on Instagram and Twitter. She, according to some fans, made an attempt to rekindle her relationship with Kanye in her birthday tribute to Kanye, saying: "Love you for life".

More From Entertainment:

Bella Hadid cuts a model figure as she steps out after facing backlash for pro-palestine post

Bella Hadid cuts a model figure as she steps out after facing backlash for pro-palestine post
Netflix casts Harry Melling in Christian Bale-starrer The Pale Blue Eye

Netflix casts Harry Melling in Christian Bale-starrer The Pale Blue Eye
Kanye West 'incredibly happy' with Irina Shayk amid Kim Kardashian divorce

Kanye West 'incredibly happy' with Irina Shayk amid Kim Kardashian divorce
Nikki Reed sheds light on feud with Evan Rachel Wood

Nikki Reed sheds light on feud with Evan Rachel Wood
Armie Hammer reportedly checks himself into rehab after sexual abuse allegations

Armie Hammer reportedly checks himself into rehab after sexual abuse allegations
Lilibet may heal ‘tormented’ Prince Harry after Princess Diana’s death

Lilibet may heal ‘tormented’ Prince Harry after Princess Diana’s death
BBC report says Meghan, Harry did not ask Queen to name their daughter after monarch

BBC report says Meghan, Harry did not ask Queen to name their daughter after monarch

Kourtney Kardashian expresses love for Travis Barker with snap of his blood

Kourtney Kardashian expresses love for Travis Barker with snap of his blood
‘Coldplay’s’ Chris Martin touches on BTS collaboration plans

‘Coldplay’s’ Chris Martin touches on BTS collaboration plans
Over 12,000 people 'dislike' Kate Middleton and Prince William's video

Over 12,000 people 'dislike' Kate Middleton and Prince William's video

Queen Elizabeth to mark Prince Philip's birthday on Thursday

Queen Elizabeth to mark Prince Philip's birthday on Thursday

Oxford University students vote to remove Queen's portrait over 'colonial history'

Oxford University students vote to remove Queen's portrait over 'colonial history'

Latest

view all