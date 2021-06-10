Jennifer Garner has one 'hope' for ex Ben Affleck amid Jennifer Lopez romance

While Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly rekindling their romance after nearly 20 years, his ex-wife Jennifer Garner has one “hope” for her former husband.

According to a source for E! News, the actress, who shares three children Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel with the Gone Girl star, hopes that Ben continues to give priority to their kids regardless of his love life.

"Jen does not want to get involved. She has completely moved on," the insider regarding the 13 Going on 30 actress.

"She continues to focus on her kids and that is her priority. When the kids are with Ben, she hopes that is his priority too.

"What he does the rest of the time is not her problem. She has done everything she can to foster great relationships between Ben and the kids. But she won't get involved with who he dates or his private life."