Trailer for TV series featuring Ertugrul's Turgut Alp is out now

The trailer for new Turkish TV series featuring Cengiz Coskun has been released.

The actor who shot to fame for his role as Turgut Alp in "Dirilis:Ertugrul" on Thursday shared the action-packed trailer on his Instagram.

He, however, did not reveal when the series titled "I Am A Warrior" would be released.

"Dirilis:Ertugrul" is being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PTV is currently airing the fourth season of the hit TV series.